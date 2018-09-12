Voting under way for Delhi University Students’ Union elections, results to be declared on Thursday
Twenty-three candidates are in the fray.
Around 1.35 lakh students will cast their votes on Wednesday to elect representatives to the Delhi University Students’ Union, PTI reported. Twenty-three candidates are contesting the elections, and the results will be announced on Thursday.
Polling began at 8.30 am at morning colleges and will end at 1 pm while students of evening colleges will cast their votes between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. Around 700 electronic voting machines have been installed across 52 centres.
The Congress’ National Students’ Union of India, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing in alliance with the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti and All India Students Association are in the fray.
The National Students’ Union of India’s has assured the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, reported The Indian Express. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has promised to spend 50% of the student’s union budget on activities related to women and social justice, along with special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on campuses.
AAP’s student wing has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campuses, ending the “culture of hooliganism” and opposing commercialisation of education.
The Delhi Police have issued an advisory against any caste-based vote appeal or any gesture that may hurt feelings of any community, reported the Hindustan Times. Around 50 policemen were deployed outside Zakir Hussain College.