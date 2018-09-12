Extradition trial: Vijay Mallya claims he met finance minister before leaving for the UK

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday claimed that he met the finance minister before leaving the country and offered to reach a settlement with banks. Mallya left the country in 2016, when Arun Jaitley was the finance minister.

Mallya, who is accused of defrauding banks of over Rs 9,000 crore, made the statement after a hearing on his extradition case in the Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London.

His advocate on Wednesday challenged the Indian government’s contentions on the Rs 900 crore-loan that IDBI Bank had granted to the businessman. Clare Montgomery, the defence counsel, told the Westminster Magistrate’s Court that contrary to the government’s submission, the loan was not taken with the knowledge that it will not be repaid, The Hindu reported.

Montgomery said it was “quite obvious” that the loan was taken for running Kingfisher Airlines successfully. “It’s a pretty bizarre case the government of India is advancing,” Montgomery claimed. “Can a jury safely exclude this was an ordinary commercial loan that fails for ordinary commercial reasons?”

The prosecution told the court that Kingfisher Airlines misrepresented the facts about its performance when applying for loans, ANI reported. Montgomery rejected the contention that there was much difference between what Mallya and the bank knew on the financial health of the airline.

Mallya told reporters after the hearing that he “obviously” disagrees with the prosecution’s allegations, ANI reported. “Let the courts decide,” he added.

The court reviewed a video of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail cell where the liquor baron would be lodged if he is to be deported to India, reported the Hindustan Times. The video, which was submitted by the Indian government recently, was played out on the court’s TV screens. The home ministry has submitted assurances on behalf of India that Mallya will not face any risk of violence, and submitted photographs showing facilities that would be available to him.

Mallya is wanted in India on charges of defrauding banks of more than Rs 9,000 crore. The businessman, who has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016, has said he will not return to the country. India’s Ministry of External Affairs submitted an extradition request to the UK in February 2017 after Mallya made his self-imposed exile clear. The request was made on the basis of an extradition treaty signed between the countries in 1992.

The extradition trial began at the London court on December 4. It is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against Mallya, reported PTI. It also seeks to prove there are no “bars to extradition” and that Mallya is assured a fair trial in India.

In July, the court had granted bail to Mallya after it asked Indian authorities to submit videos of the condition of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. Mallya’s defence team had raised several questions about the living conditions in the jail.

If the judge rules in favour of the Indian government, UK’s home secretary will have two months to sign Mallya’s extradition order. However, both sides can appeal in a higher court.

During a hearing in April, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had said that most of the evidence that the Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted against Mallya in the case will be admissible. The decision was seen as a boost for the investigating agency. In March, Arbuthnot had said it was “blindingly obvious” that Indian banks broke rules to give loans to Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.