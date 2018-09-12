National News

SC asks states and Union Territories, High Courts for status of cases pending against legislators

The top court said the information should be submitted by October 12.

by 
Supreme Court of India | Sajjad Hussain/AFP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked 25 states and union territories, and High Courts to provide it “full and complete updated information” about the status of cases pending against MPs and MLAs. The court also ordered the states, union territories and High Courts to place before it the precise number of cases pending against legislators, which could be transferred to special courts to be set up to try only MPs and MLAs.

The top court was hearing a petition by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, seeking its direction to establish special courts to fast track criminal cases against MLAs and MPs.

“Other than Delhi which has set up two courts and Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal information from other states have not been received,” Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Navin Sinha and KM Joseph observed, according to Live Law. They directed the chief secretaries of states, union territories and the registrar generals of High Courts to submit the information by October 12.

The court said that if necessary, it would monitor compliance of its directives by clubbing a number of states together on each date of hearing.

Senior lawyer Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Upadhyay, said that 12 special courts have been formed so far in 11 states, but it is unknown how many cases have been transferred to these courts, PTI reported. The government’s affidavit in the matter says that 1,233 cases against legislators have been transferred to the special courts, of which 136 have been disposed off.

The top court had on August 30 pulled up the Centre for not furnishing details of MLAs and MPs who have criminal cases against them, in accordance with its November 2017 order. “The Union of India is underprepared,” Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The Centre’s counter affidavit also did not mention the number of criminal cases pending against lawmakers in courts.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.