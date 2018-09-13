Apple introduces three new iPhones with dual SIM support, and watch with an ECG sensor

Apple on Wednesday launched three new variations of the iPhones with changes in design, features and other specs at its launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in San Jose.

The trillion-dollar company unveiled the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The 64-GB variants of these devices are priced at $749, $999 and $1,099. In India, the iPhone XR will be available from Rs 76,900 from October 26 while the iPhone XS will start at Rs 99,900 and the iPhone XS Max at Rs 1,09,000, both available from September 28, according to Firstpost.

In a first, Apple also announced dual SIM support for all the phones. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants, the iPhone XR will have a 128 GB variant instead of 512 GB. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in space grey, silver and a gold finish while the iPhone XR models will be in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red.

The all-new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4 are here. #AppleEvent — Apple (@Apple) September 12, 2018

The new iPhones are powered by the A12 Bionic processor. All three iPhones feature an almost all-screen display with a notch on the front, like the iPhone X, for the front camera. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have OLED displays, while the iPhone XR comes with a LCD display. These phones are Apple’s largest and most expensive, according to The Washington Post.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company was about to sell its 2 billionth iOS device.

Apple Watch

Apple also introduced a redesigned Apple Watch, with support for an electrocardiograph. “Apple Watch Series 4 enables customers to take an ECG reading right from the wrist using the new ECG app, which takes advantage of the electrodes built into the Digital Crown and new electrical heart rate sensor in the back crystal,” the company said in a statement. “With the app, users touch the Digital Crown and after 30 seconds, receive a heart rhythm classification.”

“It can classify if the heart is beating in a normal pattern or whether there are signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that could lead to major health complications. All recordings, their associated classifications and any noted symptoms are stored in the Health app in a PDF that can be shared with physicians,” it added.

The smart watch is powered by the S4 chip with a custom 64-bit dual-core processor. The device is available in two sizes of 40mm and 44mm. The watch will be available in GPS and a GPS + cellular models. However, there has been no word on its availability in India yet.