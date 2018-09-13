Technology News

Apple introduces three new iPhones with dual SIM support, and watch with an ECG sensor

In India, the iPhone XR will be available from Rs 76,900 while the iPhone XS will start at Rs 99,900 and the iPhone XS Max at Rs 1,09,000.

by 
Philip W Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, at the prouct launch event in Cupertino, California on Wednesday

Apple on Wednesday launched three new variations of the iPhones with changes in design, features and other specs at its launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in San Jose.

The trillion-dollar company unveiled the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The 64-GB variants of these devices are priced at $749, $999 and $1,099. In India, the iPhone XR will be available from Rs 76,900 from October 26 while the iPhone XS will start at Rs 99,900 and the iPhone XS Max at Rs 1,09,000, both available from September 28, according to Firstpost.

In a first, Apple also announced dual SIM support for all the phones. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants, the iPhone XR will have a 128 GB variant instead of 512 GB. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in space grey, silver and a gold finish while the iPhone XR models will be in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red.

The new iPhones are powered by the A12 Bionic processor. All three iPhones feature an almost all-screen display with a notch on the front, like the iPhone X, for the front camera. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have OLED displays, while the iPhone XR comes with a LCD display. These phones are Apple’s largest and most expensive, according to The Washington Post.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company was about to sell its 2 billionth iOS device.

Apple Watch

Apple also introduced a redesigned Apple Watch, with support for an electrocardiograph. “Apple Watch Series 4 enables customers to take an ECG reading right from the wrist using the new ECG app, which takes advantage of the electrodes built into the Digital Crown and new electrical heart rate sensor in the back crystal,” the company said in a statement. “With the app, users touch the Digital Crown and after 30 seconds, receive a heart rhythm classification.”

“It can classify if the heart is beating in a normal pattern or whether there are signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that could lead to major health complications. All recordings, their associated classifications and any noted symptoms are stored in the Health app in a PDF that can be shared with physicians,” it added.

The smart watch is powered by the S4 chip with a custom 64-bit dual-core processor. The device is available in two sizes of 40mm and 44mm. The watch will be available in GPS and a GPS + cellular models. However, there has been no word on its availability in India yet.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.