controversial comments

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam calls Narendra Modi an illiterate person, sparks controversy

He was responding to the state’s decision to screen a short film on the prime minister’s life in schools.

by 
PTI File Photo

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam waded into a controversy on Wednesday by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “anpadh gawar”, or illiterate person.

“What will children studying in schools and colleges gain by learning about an illiterate person like Modi,” Nirupam told ANI in response to the Maharashtra government’s decision to screen a short film on Modi’s life in Mumbai schools. “It is a shameful thing that the country’s citizens and children still do not know how many degrees the PM has.”

He said the decision to screen the film forcibly was wrong. “Children should be kept away from politics,” Nirupam added, according to PTI.

His comments were severely criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Shaina NC, the party’s Maharashtra unit spokesperson, called Nirupam “mentally deranged” for the statement. “Yet another abnoxious (sic) comment by a mentally deranged @sanjaynirupam,” she wrote on Twitter. “May be he forgets that @narendramodi is elected by 125 cr Indians who aren’t ‘unpad or gavar’. INCIndia is devoid of ideology and relevant questions. Sure citizens will give a befitting reply in 2019.

BJP MP Anil Shirole called Nirupam out for insulting the Prime Minister’s Office. “PM is not a representative of one party, he is the prime minister of the country and it’s (sic) people,” he wrote on Twitter. “Sanjay Nirupam by insulting our PM you have insulted and disrespected the office, the country and the constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji (sic).”

Nirupam, however, refused to apologise and said his words weren’t undignified. “It’s a democracy and prime minister isn’t god in a democracy, people speak of him while maintaining decorum,” Nirupam told ANI. “The words I used aren’t undignified.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.