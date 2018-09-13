Kerala nun rape: Police investigation is moving in the right direction, says High Court
The nun’s family was offered money and were threatened, her counsel told the court.
The Kerala High Court on Thursday said the police investigation into the rape case against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is moving in the right direction, the Hindustan Times reported. The police told the court earlier in the day that there were several contradictions in the statements of various people, including the complainant herself.
A nun from the Missionaries of Jesus congregation has accused Mulakkal of raping her several times between 2014 and 2016. The Missionaries of Jesus congregation is based in Punjab’s Jalandhar but it runs two convents in Kerala – one in Kottayam and the other in Kannur. The alleged abuse took place in Kottayam. Some nuns have been protesting for the last few days against the delay in police investigation.
The Kerala Police submitted its second affidavit in the High Court in connection with the rape case, ANI reported. The public prosecutor told the court that round-the-clock security has been provided to the nun since July. The police also submitted before the High Court that the accused bishop has been summoned on September 19.
The nun’s counsel, Sandhya Raju, told the court: “Money was offered to the members of the family and they are also being threatened.”
The High Court also refused to order the police to arrest Mulakkal, and said it will hear the case after the police interrogate him. The court will next hear the case on September 24.