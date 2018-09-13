state news

Uttar Pradesh: Two police officials suspended for failing to recognise DGP and not saluting him

OP Singh was in plainclothes and was travelling in his official car when he noticed that the two lower-ranking officials were not wearing caps while on duty.

by 
A file photo of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh | CISF/Twitter

The Uttar Pradesh Police have suspended a sub-inspector and constable for failing to recognise Director General of Police OP Singh in Noida on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Singh was in plainclothes and was travelling in his official car when, at Amrapali checkpost, he noticed Sub-Inspector Hari Bhan Singh and Constable Yogesh Kumar not wearing caps, which are part of the police uniform.

An unidentified official said the two did not salute Singh and were heard asking others about his identity. This reportedly angered Singh even more, The Times of India reported.

The station house officer at the Sector 39 police station, with which the two personnel are attached, was ordered to file a report about their alleged indiscipline to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma. The policemen’s actions amounted to indiscipline, according to police protocol. “As disciplinary action, they have been suspended with immediate effect,” Sharma said.

The action was taken to enforce discipline in the force, The Times of India quoted Singh as saying. “Those in a uniform job anywhere in the country must adhere to its regimen,” the director general of police said. “The question is not whether they identified me or not. I am just one of the 3.5 lakh police force person working in Uttar Pradesh and they are all my family. But the point to be driven into personnel of all ranks in the police is respect for seniors.”

OP Singh was appointed to the post on January 1.

