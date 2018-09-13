Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP booked for inaugurating medical college a day before chief minister

The Madhya Pradesh Police have booked Congress parliamentarian Kantilal Bhuria for inaugurating a government medical college in Ratlam district a day before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was scheduled to unveil it, PTI reported on Thursday.

Bhuria is a former Union minister who represents the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat. In a game of one-upmanship ahead of the elections to the state Assembly, Bhuria, who was accompanied by his supporters and a priest, inaugurated the government medical college in Banjli by cutting a ribbon on Tuesday.

“Since Tuesday is an auspicious day, I inaugurated the college as the project had been approved during the UPA government,” The Times of India quoted Bhuria as saying. “BJP workers and the CM are trying to take credit for it.”

District administration officials rushed to the institution after they came to know of Bhuria’s actions, and deployed police personnel there.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari told PTI that a case has been registered against the parliamentarian and 15 people based on a complaint submitted by the college administration. They have been booked for violating prohibitory orders and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant, and a law dealing with house-trespass.

On Wednesday, Chouhan formally inaugurated the Rs 274-crore facility. “It is a big gift to the Ujjain division and will set an example in the area of medical education,” he said at the ceremony.

“After 1964, no new medical college was established in the state,” the chief minister said. “But after I became the chief minister, we decided to set up a medical college in Sagar and five years back in Ratlam.”

Elections to state Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year.