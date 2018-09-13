state news

Tamil Nadu: DMK functionary arrested for assaulting woman in Perambalur, suspended by party

District functionary S Selvakumar is seen in a CCTV camera footage kicking the woman who worked at a beauty parlour.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday suspended a party functionary for physically assaulting a woman in a beauty parlour in May in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur district and bringing disrepute to the party, reported The News Minute. The district functionary of Perambalur, S Selvakumar, was also arrested.

“The party suspends him from basic membership and all party posts due to actions that go beyond the code of conduct of the party and for defaming the party,” the order of suspension, signed by party general secretary K Anbazhagan, said.

The incident took place on May 25 at a beauty parlour in Perambalur Old Bus Stand area, said a police officer. Parlour owner Sathya allegedly had financial dealings with Selvakumar and had taken a loan from him to expand her business, reported The Times of India. Selvakumar asked Sathya to repay the loan and turned violent during a discussion.

The footage from closed circuit television camera inside the parlour showed Selvakumar speaking to a woman at the billing counter. He then started to kick her while three other women rushed to her defence. One of the women caught his arm in order to restrain him. Selvakumar then grabbed Sathya’s throat, pushed her to the floor, and continued to kick her.

The officer said that the police came across the video on Wednesday and Sathya filed a complaint recently. “Based on her complaint, we have arrested Selvakumar and will remand him today [Thursday],” said the officer, adding that Sathya was also being questioned.

Last month, two members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were suspended after they were caught on camera assaulting the staff of restaurant on being denied free biryani. The entire incident was caught on CCTVs and the footage was posted on social media.

