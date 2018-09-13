Uttar Pradesh: Three held after BHU students clash over outsiders’ entry in hostel mess
The altercation began after a group of students from the university’s Birla hostel took some outsiders to the Aiyyar hostel mess during breakfast on Wednesday.
Three people were taken into custody on Wednesday after students of two hostels at the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh clashed on Wednesday and vandalised varsity property, the Hindustan Times reported. The clash erupted after a disagreement over outsiders eating food at campus canteen.
Apart from 18 students, more than six unidentified people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The altercation began after a group of students of Birla hostel took some outsiders with them to the Aiyyar hostel mess during breakfast, PTI quoted the police as saying. When student of Aiyyar hostel protested and asked them to leave, the group returned with hockey sticks and iron rods. During the clashes, vehicles parked outside the hostel, laptops and mobile phones were damaged, the police said.
“A police team reached and managed to pacify the groups by around 9.15 am,” Station House Officer at Lanka police station Bharat Bhushan Tiwari told The Indian Express. “However, in the afternoon, after some of them were arrested, the students were agitated again and attacked police vehicles. Heavy police force has been deployed on the university campus.”
Both hostels have been sealed following the incident. The police are checking closed-circuit television footage to identify those involved. “Strict action would be ensured against those who tried to breach peace on campus,” BHU Public Relation Officer Dr Rajesh Singh told the Hindustan Times, adding that the situation on the campus was now under control.