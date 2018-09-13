state news

Uttar Pradesh: Three held after BHU students clash over outsiders’ entry in hostel mess

The altercation began after a group of students from the university’s Birla hostel took some outsiders to the Aiyyar hostel mess during breakfast on Wednesday.

by 
Students of two hostels at the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh clashed after an altercation on Wednesday | IANS

Three people were taken into custody on Wednesday after students of two hostels at the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh clashed on Wednesday and vandalised varsity property, the Hindustan Times reported. The clash erupted after a disagreement over outsiders eating food at campus canteen.

Apart from 18 students, more than six unidentified people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The altercation began after a group of students of Birla hostel took some outsiders with them to the Aiyyar hostel mess during breakfast, PTI quoted the police as saying. When student of Aiyyar hostel protested and asked them to leave, the group returned with hockey sticks and iron rods. During the clashes, vehicles parked outside the hostel, laptops and mobile phones were damaged, the police said.

Vehicles were vandalised at the Banaras Hindu University after students of two hostels of the varsity clashed over mess food. (Image Credit: IANS)
Vehicles were vandalised at the Banaras Hindu University after students of two hostels of the varsity clashed over mess food. (Image Credit: IANS)

“A police team reached and managed to pacify the groups by around 9.15 am,” Station House Officer at Lanka police station Bharat Bhushan Tiwari told The Indian Express. “However, in the afternoon, after some of them were arrested, the students were agitated again and attacked police vehicles. Heavy police force has been deployed on the university campus.”

Both hostels have been sealed following the incident. The police are checking closed-circuit television footage to identify those involved. “Strict action would be ensured against those who tried to breach peace on campus,” BHU Public Relation Officer Dr Rajesh Singh told the Hindustan Times, adding that the situation on the campus was now under control.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.