International News

US: At least 70 fires, blasts reported in three towns of Boston, mass evacuations under way

At least six people were wounded, and two are in a critical condition.

by 
Crew gather at the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts facility after dozens of explosions in Lawrence | Brian Snyder/Reuters

Authorities in Boston city in the United States on Thursday began mass evacuations after at least 70 suspected gas explosions and fires erupted in the east coast towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. At least six people were injured in these explosions, AFP reported.

All six were admitted to the Lawrence General Hospital, and two of them are in a critical condition. “We continue to prepare for multiple casualties,” the hospital said.

Around 6.10 pm local time (3.40 am Indian Standard Time), the Massachusetts Police tweeted that it was too early to determine the cause of the explosions. They advised people who have gas service from Columbia Gas to evacuate their homes immediately. “Gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company, and it will take some time,” the police said.

An hour later, they said that the power company had snapped electricity to Lawrence, Andover and North Andover towns. “Numerous evacuations of neighbourhoods where there are gas odours are underway,” the police said. “Far too early to speculate on cause. Joint investigation will be conducted when situation is stabilised.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said he was “actively monitoring the situation”, and urged residents to obey local police officers.

Columbia Gas said in a statement that will be “upgrading natural gas lines in neighbourhoods across the state”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.