SC says ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s arrest unnecessary, grants him Rs 50-lakh compensation
He was accused of selling secrets from ISRO’s cryogenic programme to women who were allegedly acting as spies for Russia, Pakistan and other countries.
The Supreme Court on Friday said the arrest of a former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist in an alleged spying case was “needless and unnecessary”, Live Law reported.
The court granted Nambi Narayanan compensation of Rs 50 lakh for being subjected to mental cruelty in the case. It also constituted a committee headed by former Supreme Court Justice DK Jain to investigate the role of police officers in the case.
The bench was hearing a plea by Narayanan seeking compensation and action against the Kerala Police officers accused of falsely implicating him in a spying case. He was accused of selling secrets pertaining to ISRO’s cryogenic programme to women who were allegedly acting as spies for Russia, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and other countries. In July, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on his plea.
Narayanan is among the six accused in the case. Narayanan, Bengaluru-based businessmen Chandrasekharan and SK Sharam were arrested in November 1994 on charges of espionage.
The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. In its final report to the chief judicial magistrate in April 1996, the CBI said there was lack of evidence to substantiate the charges.
All the six accused were acquitted by a division bench of the Kerala High Court. The court had said there was no need to take action against the former director general of police and two retired Superintendents of Police KK Joshua and S Vijayan. In 2015, Narayanan moved the Supreme Court seeking criminal and disciplinary action against the officers. He accused them of falsely implicating him in the case.