Misuse of Section 498A: SC modifies earlier order, says welfare committees not needed in dowry cases

The Supreme Court on Friday has modified its order providing the set up of a committee to deal with cases of dowry harassment, Live Law reported. The court’s order came after a case filed by a Rajesh Sharma to prevent alleged misuse of Section 498A of Indian Penal Code.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has withdrawn the earlier direction that complaints filed under the section be scrutinised by Family Welfare Committees before any legal action by the police.

The court was hearing petitions seeking reconsideration of the directions to check abuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, in Sharma’s 2017 case. Section 498A states that if a woman is subjected to any cruelty by her husband or his relatives, they may be punished with imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine.

The petitions challenged the directives the top court gave in the 2017Rajesh Sharma vs Union of India case. Justice AM Khanwilkar had reserved the judgement on April 23, Live Law reported.

Section 498A is commonly referred to as the “anti-dowry law”. However, several people have alleged that the law has been “misused”. In Sharma’s case, the top court had earlier said: “The object of the provision is prevention of the dowry menace. But as has been rightly contented by the petitioner that many instances have come to light where the complaints are not bonafide and have been filed with oblique motive.”

In July 2017, the Supreme Court issued directives to constitute family welfare committees in every district to look into the complaints under Section 498A. No arrests could be made in a complaint till the committee submitted its report to the police or magistrate, which was to be within a month.

The court had added that complaints under Section 498A can be inquired into only by a designated investigating officer. The court also said that a bail application filed by the accused with one day’s notice should preferably be disposed off on the same day.