LAW AND WOMEN

Misuse of Section 498A: SC modifies earlier order, says welfare committees not needed in dowry cases

The top court had in 2017 ordered the constitution of the committees in every district to look into cases filed under the section.

by 
Wikimedia Commons | CC licence

The Supreme Court on Friday has modified its order providing the set up of a committee to deal with cases of dowry harassment, Live Law reported. The court’s order came after a case filed by a Rajesh Sharma to prevent alleged misuse of Section 498A of Indian Penal Code.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has withdrawn the earlier direction that complaints filed under the section be scrutinised by Family Welfare Committees before any legal action by the police.

The court was hearing petitions seeking reconsideration of the directions to check abuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, in Sharma’s 2017 case. Section 498A states that if a woman is subjected to any cruelty by her husband or his relatives, they may be punished with imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine.

The petitions challenged the directives the top court gave in the 2017Rajesh Sharma vs Union of India case. Justice AM Khanwilkar had reserved the judgement on April 23, Live Law reported.

Section 498A is commonly referred to as the “anti-dowry law”. However, several people have alleged that the law has been “misused”. In Sharma’s case, the top court had earlier said: “The object of the provision is prevention of the dowry menace. But as has been rightly contented by the petitioner that many instances have come to light where the complaints are not bonafide and have been filed with oblique motive.”

In July 2017, the Supreme Court issued directives to constitute family welfare committees in every district to look into the complaints under Section 498A. No arrests could be made in a complaint till the committee submitted its report to the police or magistrate, which was to be within a month.

The court had added that complaints under Section 498A can be inquired into only by a designated investigating officer. The court also said that a bail application filed by the accused with one day’s notice should preferably be disposed off on the same day.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.