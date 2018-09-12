state news

Maharashtra court issues arrest warrant against Chandrababu Naidu, 15 others

Justice NR Gajbhiye ordered the accused to be arrested and produced in court by September 21.

by 
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu | IANS

A local court in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and 15 others in a 2010 case related to a protest against the Babhali reservoir project across the Godavari river, PTI reported. Justice NR Gajbhiye of the Dharmabad court ordered the accused to be arrested and produced in court by September 21.

Apart from Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu, former MLA G Kamalakar, who later joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, have been booked for the protests. Naidu, who was in the Opposition in 2010, had been arrested after the protests. When he refused to apply for bail, the Maharashtra government airlifted him to Hyderabad, according to Deccan Herald.

The demonstrators have been charged with assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, an act endangering life or personal safety of others and for criminal intimidation.

“It is unfortunate that an arrest warrant has been issued against Naidu,” Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said, according to ANI. “It appears that there is some conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and [Bharatiya Janata Party National President] Amit Shah.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.