Maharashtra court issues arrest warrant against Chandrababu Naidu, 15 others
Justice NR Gajbhiye ordered the accused to be arrested and produced in court by September 21.
A local court in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and 15 others in a 2010 case related to a protest against the Babhali reservoir project across the Godavari river, PTI reported. Justice NR Gajbhiye of the Dharmabad court ordered the accused to be arrested and produced in court by September 21.
Apart from Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu, former MLA G Kamalakar, who later joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, have been booked for the protests. Naidu, who was in the Opposition in 2010, had been arrested after the protests. When he refused to apply for bail, the Maharashtra government airlifted him to Hyderabad, according to Deccan Herald.
The demonstrators have been charged with assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, an act endangering life or personal safety of others and for criminal intimidation.
“It is unfortunate that an arrest warrant has been issued against Naidu,” Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said, according to ANI. “It appears that there is some conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and [Bharatiya Janata Party National President] Amit Shah.”