United States penalises firm for underpaying H-1B employees
An investigation found that People Tech Group was paying entry-level wages to computer analysts who performed work of experienced employees.
The United States on Thursday fined an information technology staffing company for underpaying and sometimes not paying 12 H-1B visa-holding employees. The US Department of Labour also ordered the Washington-based firm to pay the employees $309,914 (approximately Rs 2.22 crore) after an official investigation proved that the company had violated the law.
The firm has offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The department ordered People Tech Group Inc to pay $45,564 (approximately Rs 32 lakh) as penalty for the violations. The investigation found that the company was paying entry-level wages to H-1B computer analysts and computer programmers “who performed the work of much more experienced employees”.
The investigation also found that the firm violated the visa programme law when they did not pay workers for time when the company failed to provide work. “The intent of the H-1B foreign labor certification program is to help American companies find the highly skilled talent they need when they can prove that a shortage of US workers exists,” said Wage and Hour Division Acting District Director Carrie Aguilar in Seattle. “The resolution of this case demonstrates our commitment to safeguard American jobs, level the playing field for law-abiding employers, and ensure no one is being paid less than they are legally owed.”
The US department’s Wage and Hour Division has categorised almost 30 firms as willful violator employers under the H-1B visa programme. Indian American firms or companies owned account for a significantly high number on the list, PTI reported.