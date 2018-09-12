National News

Saradha scam: SC extends relief for Nalini Chidambaram from action by Enforcement Directorate

The court provided the interim relief for a period of three weeks.

by 
A file photo of Nalini Chidambaram with her husband, former Union minister P Chidambaram | HT Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate not to take coercive action against lawyer Nalini Chidambaram for three more weeks in a case related to the Saradha chit fund scam, reported PTI. Nalini Chidambaram is former Union minister P Chidambaram’s wife. The court had issued a similar order on August 3.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan passed the relief order after the Enforcement Directorate said it needed 10 days to respond to Nalini Chidambaram’s appeal against an order of the Madras High Court in July that rejected her petition challenging the investigating agency’s summons.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Nalini Chidambaram’s counsel, also sought time to file a rejoinder to the Enforcement Directorate’s reply. The Supreme Court gave the Enforcement Directorate two weeks to submit its response, while Nalini Chidambaram will be required to file the rejoinder within a week after that.

The court will next hear the matter after three weeks.

Dismissing Nalini Chidambaram’s appeal in July, the Madras High Court said that Section 50(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act gives an authority enough power to summon a person whose presence is considered necessary for an investigation. It also rejected her contention that women cannot be summoned for an investigation away from their home, and said that she was not entitled to invoke Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with a police officer’s power to demand the attendance of witnesses.

The Enforcement Directorate issued its first summons to Nalini Chidambaram on September 7, 2016, asking her to appear at its Kolkata office. Another order was issued in June. The agency said the Saradha Group had allegedly paid her a legal fee of Rs 1 crore for representing it in court and the Company Law Board over a controversial television channel purchase deal.

In her appeal, Nalini Chidambaram said the trend of summoning and questioning lawyers rendering professional services to their clients could lead to “disastrous consequences”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.