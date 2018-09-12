CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN

Mahendragarh rape case: Haryana Police say one of the accused is a serving defence employee

The state police have set up a special investigation team to look into the allegations.

by 
OpenStreet Map Contributors/Carto DB

The Haryana Police on Saturday said one of the three men accused of raping a 19-year-old student in the state’s Mahendragarh district on Thursday is a serving defence employee, ANI reported. The police have formed a special investigation team to conduct inquiries.

Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said the police were working on getting a warrant to arrest the main accused. “The other two accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.

Mewat Superintendent of Police Naazneen Bhasin is leading the investigation. Bhasin visited the complainant at Rewari District Hospital on Saturday morning, ANI reported. “I have spoken to the victim today, her condition is stable,” she told reporters.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Sudarshan Pawar said the woman’s ultrasound and X-Ray reports are normal, ANI reported. “We will continue to review her condition regularly,” he added.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father told reporters that while she has named three people in the complaint, around eight to 10 people may have sexually assaulted her.

The complainant’s mother accused the police and state government for not acting on their complaint. “The government talks about ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ but is this the price we have to pay for getting our daughters educated?” she asked. “The accused are roaming freely but police has failed to nab them. We were made to run from pillar to post before our complaint was taken. The FIR was registered at 1 am as the police kept citing jurisdiction issues, making us shuttle between Rewari and Kanina.”

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed law and order in the state has broken down and demanded the resignation of incumbent Manohar Lal Khattar for “failing to protect women”. Khattar has assured strict action against the accused.

Haryana Women’s Commission chairperson Pratibha Suman, who visited the complainant on Friday, demanded that the police provide security to her and her family. Suman said she has asked the state police to submit their investigation report to the commission, the Hindustan Times reported. The National Commission for Women too has written to the director general of police, seeking updates on the case.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.