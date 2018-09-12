Mahendragarh rape case: Haryana Police say one of the accused is a serving defence employee

The Haryana Police on Saturday said one of the three men accused of raping a 19-year-old student in the state’s Mahendragarh district on Thursday is a serving defence employee, ANI reported. The police have formed a special investigation team to conduct inquiries.

Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said the police were working on getting a warrant to arrest the main accused. “The other two accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.

Mewat Superintendent of Police Naazneen Bhasin is leading the investigation. Bhasin visited the complainant at Rewari District Hospital on Saturday morning, ANI reported. “I have spoken to the victim today, her condition is stable,” she told reporters.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Sudarshan Pawar said the woman’s ultrasound and X-Ray reports are normal, ANI reported. “We will continue to review her condition regularly,” he added.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father told reporters that while she has named three people in the complaint, around eight to 10 people may have sexually assaulted her.

The complainant’s mother accused the police and state government for not acting on their complaint. “The government talks about ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ but is this the price we have to pay for getting our daughters educated?” she asked. “The accused are roaming freely but police has failed to nab them. We were made to run from pillar to post before our complaint was taken. The FIR was registered at 1 am as the police kept citing jurisdiction issues, making us shuttle between Rewari and Kanina.”

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed law and order in the state has broken down and demanded the resignation of incumbent Manohar Lal Khattar for “failing to protect women”. Khattar has assured strict action against the accused.

Haryana Women’s Commission chairperson Pratibha Suman, who visited the complainant on Friday, demanded that the police provide security to her and her family. Suman said she has asked the state police to submit their investigation report to the commission, the Hindustan Times reported. The National Commission for Women too has written to the director general of police, seeking updates on the case.