National News

Rahul Gandhi accuses CBI officer of diluting Vijay Mallya’s lookout notice

He said AK Sharma, a Gujarat-cadre officer, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ in the investigating agency.

by 
A file photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya | PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused a senior Central Bureau of Investigation official of weakening businessman Vijay Mallya’s lookout notice in 2016, which reportedly allowed him to leave for London. In a tweet, Gandhi called Gujarat-cadre officer AK Sharma Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “blue-eyed boy” in the investigating agency.

In 2016, Sharma was a joint director at the agency and was promoted to the position of additional director general in April. “The same officer was in charge of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s escape plans,” Gandhi alleged. “Ooops...investigation!”

The agency issued a circular in October 2015, asking the Bureau of Immigration to detain Mallya if he attempted to leave the country. However, a month later it modified the notice, asking that it be informed if Mallya is found entering or exiting India.

Gandhi’s tweet came after an NDTV report claimed that Sharma issued the order to dilute the notice without the permission of then Central Bureau of Investigation Director Anil Sinha. A joint director can take such decisions only in offences to the tune of up to Rs 60 crore. Mallya is accused of defrauding Indian banks of more than Rs 9,000 crore.

On Friday, Gandhi alleged that Modi had approved the downgrading of the lookout notice. He accused the CBI of aiding Mallya’s “great escape” by “quietly changing the ‘detain’ notice to ‘inform’”. The day before, the agency claimed it had diluted the notice in November 2015 as it did not consider Mallya to be a flight risk at the time.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.