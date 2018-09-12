Delhi Police arrest two more in connection with video of assault on woman
The main accused, a policeman’s son, was arrested on Friday after the video of the incident was seen on social media.
The Delhi Police have arrested two more persons in connection with a video showing a policeman’s son assaulting a woman, PTI reported on Saturday. The main accused, Rohit Tomar, was arrested on Friday after Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered a police investigation.
The two persons arrested later were identified as 24-year-old Ali Hasan and 30-year-old Rajesh, said the police. Hasan owns the call centre in Uttam Nagar locality where the video was allegedly shot, and Rajesh works as a peon there. The video, shot on September 2, shows one person in the background while the other records the assault.
Tomar, the son of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, was charged with rape and criminal intimidation in two separate cases. Currently unemployed, he was working at the call centre till last month. Tomar is in the second year of an undergraduate correspondence course from the Delhi University.
On Friday, the Delhi Commission for Women also issued a notice to the police, and said appropriate sections were not included in the First Information Report. The commission asked the police to respond to the notice by September 17.
The police said they traced the accused based on a complaint filed by another woman who accused Tomar and his father of harassing and threatening her, reported the Hindustan Times. This woman had also showed the police the video of Tomar beating up the first woman. The police had reportedly arrested the accused but released him on bail soon after.
Police then tracked down the woman in the video and recorded her statement. She also alleged that Tomar had raped her, according to police.