state news

NIA court gives death sentence to two pro-Bodoland militants accused of killing tribals in 2014

In December 2014, at least 50 people in Assam died when armed members of the militant group went on a killing spree.

by 
A file photo of one of the victims of the attacks in Assam in December 2014

A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Guwahati on Saturday gave the death penalty to two militants of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland and sentenced two others to life in connection with the murders of members of the tribal community in 2014, reported The New Indian Express.

While Bishnu Narzary and Ajoy Basumatary were given the death sentence, Nitul Daimary and Sanju Bordoloi were sentenced to life in jail.

On December 23, 2014, at least 50 people in Assam died when armed members of the militant National Democratic Front of Bodoland went on a killing spree across Sonitpur and Kokrajhar districts. All victims were former tea garden workers from the tribal community.

Since 1998, the NDFB has been demanding a sovereign state carved out of Assam for Bodos, who comprise 10% of the population. The group has consistently targeted non-Bodos such as adivasis and Muslims.

After the massacre, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh passed the case to the National Investigation Agency, which filed a chargesheet in July 2015. The four were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for one of the shooting incidents, in which six people died and several were injured in Santipur village, Sonitpur district, reported NorthEast Now.

On August 30, the special court had convicted the four men.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.