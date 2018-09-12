National News

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Amit Shah to contest elections from Hyderabad

Owaisi’s party will tie up with the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, led by Prakash Ambedkar, for the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections next year.

by 
IANS

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday challenged Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad. Even if that were to happen, his party would win while the BJP would be unable to win even five seats, tweeted Owaisi. He represents the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Owaisi’s remarks came after Shah said the BJP will contest all seats in Telangana and “emerge as a strong and decisive force in the state”. Earlier on Saturday, Shah kicked off the party’s election campaign in the state at a press conference in Hyderabad. He criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for calling early elections in the state despite speaking in support of simultaneous elections earlier.

Alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s outfit

Meanwhile, the AIMIM said it will tie up with the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, led by Prakash Ambedkar, for the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections next year, reported PTI.

“The formal structure of the alliance will be announced later,” said Owaisi. “Ambedkar ji will be holding a public rally in Aurangabad on October 2 in which I, too, will be present.”

The idea behind the alliance is to unite Dalits, Muslims, and the Other Backward Castes who have no proper representation in politics, said AIMIM legislator from Aurangabad, Imtiyaz Jaleel. Adding that parties only treat them as vote banks, he said, “It is a shame on all so-called secular parties that there is no representation from the Muslim community in Parliament from Maharashtra. Similar is the case for Dalits.”

BBM leader Haribhau Bhale said party leaders would decide on the shape of the alliance.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.