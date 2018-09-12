Northeast Floods

Assam: At least 1.39 lakh people in six districts affected in fresh wave of floods

Dhemaji district is the worst affected with 221 villages flooded.

A view of the flooded Rajbari village on the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday | PTI

At least six districts in Assam have been affected as torrential rains in Arunachal Pradesh increased water levels in the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries downstream on Saturday. Around 1.39 lakh people across 337 villages have been affected in the latest wave of floods in the northeast state.

A report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said villages in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Majuli and Dibrugarh districts have been flooded. The report said no death were recorded in the fresh floods. Two previous floods killed at least 50 people in the state, according to the report.

The disaster management authority said Dhemaji district was the worst affected with 221 villages flooded, while 75 villages in Majuli have been reeling under the fresh wave of floods. Around 25 metre of railway track has been breached at Panitola Block Gaon in Dhemaji, while roads, bamboo bridges and culverts were damaged in other districts, according to PTI.

The floods have inundated 11,243 hectares of agricultural land with standing crops in four districts. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur district. According to the Central Water Commission, the Brahmaputra river was flowing in “severe flood situation” on Saturday and it was likely to continue for next 48 hours.

The Lakhimpur district administration has sounded a flood alert as the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd in Arunachal Pradesh released water from its hydel power dam into Ranganadi river in Assam due to the rising water level, PTI reported.

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

