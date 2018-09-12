Assam: At least 1.39 lakh people in six districts affected in fresh wave of floods
Dhemaji district is the worst affected with 221 villages flooded.
At least six districts in Assam have been affected as torrential rains in Arunachal Pradesh increased water levels in the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries downstream on Saturday. Around 1.39 lakh people across 337 villages have been affected in the latest wave of floods in the northeast state.
A report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said villages in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Majuli and Dibrugarh districts have been flooded. The report said no death were recorded in the fresh floods. Two previous floods killed at least 50 people in the state, according to the report.
The disaster management authority said Dhemaji district was the worst affected with 221 villages flooded, while 75 villages in Majuli have been reeling under the fresh wave of floods. Around 25 metre of railway track has been breached at Panitola Block Gaon in Dhemaji, while roads, bamboo bridges and culverts were damaged in other districts, according to PTI.
The floods have inundated 11,243 hectares of agricultural land with standing crops in four districts. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur district. According to the Central Water Commission, the Brahmaputra river was flowing in “severe flood situation” on Saturday and it was likely to continue for next 48 hours.
The Lakhimpur district administration has sounded a flood alert as the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd in Arunachal Pradesh released water from its hydel power dam into Ranganadi river in Assam due to the rising water level, PTI reported.