I knew of sexual abuse allegations against Buddhist teachers since 1990s, says the Dalai Lama
People who commit sexual abuse don’t care about the Buddha’s teaching, said the spiritual leader.
Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday admitted that he has known of sexual abuse by Buddhist leaders since the 1990s, AFP reported.
He was responding to a petition by victims of sexual abuse, allegedly committed by Buddhist teachers. They had asked to meet him during his current tour of Europe. He met them on Friday in Netherlands. The petitioners said, “We found refuge in Buddhism with an open mind and heart, until we were raped in its name.”
In his response to Dutch television NOS, the Dalali Lama said: “I already did know these things, nothing new.” He said “someone mentioned about a problem of sexual allegations” at a conference for western Buddhist teachers in Dharamshala 25 years ago. People who commit sexual abuse don’t care about the Buddha’s teaching, he added. “So now that everything has been made public, people may concern (sic) about their shame.”
The 83-year-old Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after an unsuccessful uprising against Chinese rule and then set up a government-in-exile in Dharamsala.
He added that several Tibetan leaders are expected to meet in Dharamsala in November. “At that time they should talk about it,” he said. “I think the religious leaders should pay more attention.”
Referring to the alleged abuse, the spiritual leader’s representative in Europe, Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa, said the Dalai Lama “has consistently denounced such irresponsible and unethical behaviour”.