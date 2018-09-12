ISRO successfully launches two UK earth observation satellites from Sriharikota space centre

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched two satellites of the United Kingdom’s from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 10.08 pm on Sunday. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C42 injected the NovaSar and S1-4 earth observation satellites into the orbit 17 minutes and 45 seconds after take-off.

NovaSAR will be used for forest mapping, to monitor the coverage of ice, and to monitor floods and other disasters, according to PTI. S1-4 will be used to survey resources, and monitor the environment as well as urban management and disasters. They weighed a total of 889 kg.

“I am extremely happy that the PSLV-C42 precisely launched two of our customer satellites at 583 km orbit,” Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K Sivan was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “This was a unique night mission executed for the first time by us. The PSLV has proven yet again as a user-friendly vehicle in all aspects.”

“Within the next six months, 10 satellite missions and eight launch vehicle missions would be launched – one every two weeks,” Sivan added, according to PTI.

“The satellites were injected at a very precise orbit with only a 1 km and 3 km difference, whereas missions usually allow for a difference of 20 kms,” Mission Director R Hutton said. “This shows the prowess of the PSLV which has had 42 successful flights.”

Sivan added that ISRO’s mission to moon, the Chandrayaan-2, will be launched on January 3.

#ISRO successfully launches #PSLVC42 with two British earth observation satellites NovaSAR & S1-4 in precision at 10.08 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota. pic.twitter.com/ZS2etYCpbY — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 16, 2018

Congratulations to our space scientists! ISRO successfully launched PSLV C42, putting two UK satellites in orbit, demonstrating India's prowess in the competitive space business. @isro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2018