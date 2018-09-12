Mob lynching

Manipur lynching: Four policemen present at the spot suspended, says report

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed armed police personnel standing around the victim.

by 
OpenStreetMap contributors, CartoDB

The Manipur Police on Sunday said four officers have been suspended after a video purportedly showed them present at the spot in Imphal West district’s Tharoijam village where a group of people lynched a man on Thursday, reported The Indian Express.

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows at least three khaki-clad men – two wielding guns – around Farooque Khan, a 26-year-old MBA student from Lilong Haoreibi in Thoubal district who was accused of stealing a vehicle. An injured Khan is then seen moving slightly. Another video of the incident shows Khan asking for water minutes before he died. The group of men standing around him refuse and say: “You have come all the way to steal so why are you asking for water?”

“Four Manipur police personnel, including one sub-inspector, who were at the spot, have been suspended on Sunday,” said Imphal West Superintendent of Police Jogeschandra Haobijam.

Deputy Inspector General (Range 1) Jayanta Singh said “strong action” has been taken against the personnel seen in the video. “An inquiry has been initiated against them,” he added.

The four were sent to Tharoijam after the police received information about the lynching. But local people blocked police vehicles and the policemen reached the village on foot, said an unidentified official.

Of the 13 people involved in the incident, five people were arrested on Friday. An India Reserve Battalion personnel is among those arrested.

“The presence of policemen shows that the villagers had probably called them and they arrived,” said Khan’s relative Mujibur Rehman. “But they did nothing to save the victim. Their role needs to be investigated.” The videos showed the “kind of barbarism shown by the killers”, he added.

The residents of Lilong Haoreibi, who have formed a joint action committee, met Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday. They asked him to sack the four police personnel. “We have been assured that the absconding accused will be arrested at the earliest and the attackers will be brought to book,” said the committee’s convener MA Zabbar.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.