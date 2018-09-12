Sensex sinks nearly 400 points, rupee below 72 against the dollar again
The Nifty 50 fell below the 11,500 mark in early trade.
Both benchmark indices of India sank over 1% each and the rupee fell below 72-a-dollar mark again on Monday morning as most Asian markets declined in early trade. The Asian shares fell after reports that the United States may announce new tariffs on Chinese imports. The tariff war raging between the two countries has consistently hit global stock markets in the last few months.
By 10.35 am, the BSE Sensex had lost 390 points since Friday’s close, and was at 37,700.11 points. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was down 114.10 points at 11,401.10. The rupee was at 72.60 against the US dollar. It had fallen 82 paise to 72.65 earlier in the day.
Among Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.9% and the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1%.
The decline in India’s stock markets and currency came despite the government’s measures on the weekend to step the depreciation. After a meeting on Friday, the government had decided to relax norms for overseas borrowing and impose restrictions on non-essential imports. On Saturday too, the government reiterated its confidence in keeping the fiscal deficit this year within the budgeted limit.
Wipro and Mahindra & Mahindra were the only two of the 31 stocks on the Sensex that rose on Monday. The top laggards were HDFC, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Axis Bank.
On the Nifty 50, Wipro, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Dr Reddy’s and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers. The stocks that lost the most were Titan, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Hindalco Industries.