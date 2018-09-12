Jharkhand: BJP worker washes MP’s feet, drinks the water

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday defended a supporter who washed his feet and drank the water used for it at an event in his constituency Godda the previous day. The legislator said he also hoped to do the same for Pawan Sah, who washed his feet.

The Congress criticised the BJP and asked if it will act against Dubey, and called him a “habitual offender of insulting others and of self-prophesying a God-like status”.

Dubey had posted a video of the incident on Facebook, which has since been deleted, ANI reported. Writing on the social media website, he tried to dismiss allegations of casteism. “Can I change my parents?” he asked. “Does my father deserve abuse because I am a Brahmin? I don’t know whether anyone did it, but I also drank the water left over after washing the feet of my teacher, who was a Kurmi [classified as a backward class].”

He added: “Some day, I will also get the privilege of doing the same to party workers like Pawan as I am alive amid the public only because of them.” He said he had obliged in order to not hurt Sah’s sentiments.

Pawan Sah later told ANI that the matter should not be politicised. “What crime did I commit if I washed his feet and drank water?” he asked. “It was my sentiment. He is like my elder brother. I will file a case against all those slandering me.”

This should not be politicized, what crime did I commit if I washed his feet &drank water? It was my sentiment. He is like my elder brother. Will file case against all those slandering me: Pawan Sah, BJP worker who washed feet of BJP Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey drank the water

BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand's Godda (16.09.18)

“Has the arrogance of BJP leaders reached such a zenith that now they want their workers and common people to wash their feet and drink that water?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI. “If they will not take action then it will be proved that it is with active support and connivance of Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] and BJP president [Amit Shah].”

In July, Dubey had drawn criticism for an apparent homophobic and sexist comment while criticising Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He had said the ruling party’s leaders feared hugging Gandhi “as their wives may divorce them”. He had also made a reference to the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised homosexual acts and has been read down by the Supreme Court since.