Corporate Fraud

Detaining Mallya not required, inform of arrival discreetly, CBI told police in 2015: Indian Express

In a letter sent to the Mumbai Police along with a lookout circular for Vijay Mallya, the investigative agency said that Mallya’s detention was not required.

by 
Reuters

The Central Bureau of Investigation informed the Mumbai Police in November 2015 that the first lookout notice issued for businessman Vijay Mallya was an error and that Mallya’s detention was not required, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. It also asked police to “inform the advance arrival/departure of the subject discreetly”.

Last Thursday, the agency had said the dilution of the 2015 lookout circular against Mallya from detaining him to them merely being informed about his entry/exit was an “error in judgement”, PTI had reported.

On Saturday, the CBI said allegations that its Joint Director AK Sharma weakened the lookout circular against liquor baron Vijay Mallya to allow him to flee India were baseless. “As has been stated a number of times earlier, the decision to change the lookout circular was taken because at the time there was not sufficient grounds for the CBI to detain and arrest him,” it said.

In the circular dated October 16, 2015, the agency filled out the LOC (lookout circular) form checking the box “prevent subject from leaving India”, the daily reported after verifying correspondence.

A second circular was dated November 24, 2015, the night Mallya landed in Delhi. The circular had a covering letter sent to the Special Branch of the Mumbai Police. The agency checked the box “inform originator of arrival/departure of subject” in this form.

Four months later, on March 2, 2016, Mallya flew to London from Delhi, and has since refused to return to India to faces charges related to the more than Rs 9,000 crore he owes Indian banks. Proceedings to extradite him from the United Kingdom are now on. In February 2016, his largest creditor, the State Bank of India, reportedly got legal advice to move the Supreme Court to stop his exit, but they did not act on it.

In the November 2015 letter to the Mumbai Police, the CBI said “detention of the subject at this stage is not required by us”. “In case detention is required in future, it will be communicated separately. The LOC established in respect of the subject may also be amended accordingly,” the CBI said in the letter. The letter was signed by then CBI’s SP in Mumbai, Harshita Attaluri, and marked to Mumbai IPS officer Aswati Dorje.

The letter said the agency was unaware of the system of alerts via the Advanced Passenger Information System and now that they had been made aware of it, there was no need for Mallya’s detention.

Immigration authorities had sounded an alert through the Advanced Passenger Information System to the CBI on the morning of November 23, 2015, that Mallya was landing at New Delhi’s international airport from a foreign destination on the night of November 24.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.