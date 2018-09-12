state news

Delhi: Police file FIR against BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for breaking the lock of a sealed house

On Sunday, Manoj Tiwari broke the lock of a house closed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to protest against corruption and ‘selective sealing’.

by 
IANS

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a First Information Report against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari for breaking the lock of a house sealed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation in an unauthorised colony in Delhi, reported ANI. The complaint was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

The complaint was filed at the Gokulpur police station on the basis of an investigation report submitted by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, reported The Times of India.

On Sunday, Tiwari, who is the BJP’s president in Delhi, broke the sealed lock of a house in Gokulpur village. He asked why authorities had sealed only one house in the lane, and accused them of sealing properties according to their “whims and fancies”.

“This is corruption,” said Tiwari. “This should stop.”

However, a senior official involved with the investigation said the EDMC’s veterinary department had sealed the house as it used to run an illegal dairy. He confirmed that the action was not carried out by the monitoring committee of the Supreme Court, which ruled in July that the sealing and demolition of unauthorised constructions in Delhi will continue.

“Nevertheless, breaking a seal is an unlawful act,” said the official. “The department lodged a complaint attaching all the press reports and videos.”

A copy of the report was submitted to the monitoring committee as well. The official said that the person breaking the seal is held responsible, along with the building’s owner. “From our point of view, both the owner as well as the person breaking seal should be held responsible,” he said. “It is also the duty of the house owner to protect the seal.”

Tiwari on Tuesday challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit unauthorised colonies and answer to the public, reported ANI. “If sealing is done in an illegal way, we will oppose and protest against it,” said Tiwari. “We will also file an FIR.”

Earlier, KJ Rao, a member of the monitoring committee, said he would inform the Supreme Court of the incident, reported the Hindustan Times. “If it [the incident] has happened, it is clearly a contempt of court, which mandates three months’ imprisonment,” said Rao.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.