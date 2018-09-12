Kerala: Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail
In his petition, he claimed the allegations of rape are false and that the complainant is acting on ‘personal vengeance’ against him.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun in Kerala, on Tuesday filed a petition for anticipatory bail at the Kerala High Court, reported The NewsMinute. The matter will be taken up for hearing later in the day. Mulakkal is due to appear for interrogation before the Kerala Police on Wednesday.
In his bail plea, Mulakkal claimed the allegations of rape are false and that the complainant is acting on “personal vengeance” against him. He agreed to cooperate during the investigation and asked not to be arrested. Mulakkal also claimed that the complainant and her family had threatened to kill him.
On Monday, Mulakkal wrote a letter to Pope Francis, seeking permission to temporarily step down from his responsibilities at the Jalandhar Diocese. In the letter dated September 16, Mulakkal said he needs more time to fight his case and to travel to Kerala.
Meanwhile, the protest by a group of five nuns in Kochi calling for Mulakkal’s arrest entered the 10th day on Tuesday. The nuns launched their sit-in protest on September 8 after Catholic Church officials allegedly failed to act against the bishop. Mahila Congress State General Secretary M Haripriya started an indefinite strike, reported ANI.
On Monday, the protesting nuns were joined by the complainant’s sister, reported The Hindu. Later in the day, writer and social activist P Geetha also joined the protestors.