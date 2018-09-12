urban transport

After Australia and UK, Ola Cabs to launch in New Zealand

The taxi aggregator company will provide services in the cities of Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

by 
HT

Indian ride-hailing company Ola on Tuesday announced its plans to start its services in New Zealand, in the cities of Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. This is the fourth overseas market that Ola has ventured into, after beginning its services in Bangladesh in 2017 and in Australia and the United Kingdom this year.

In a statement, the company said it has appointed Brian Dewil the country manager to oversee its operations and growth there. He has 15 years of experience working in the technology and start-up industries.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola co-founder and chief executive officer, said the Bengaluru-based company would try to “provide a fair alternative in the rideshare space for both customers and drivers” in the country. “We invested in understanding the New Zealand customer and devised the right strategy to meet their transport needs,” he said.

Ola will invite private vehicle owners to learn more about driving and registering with the company. It will also introduce a market low introductory commission rate of 9% for its driver partners in New Zealand.

Ola operates in seven major cities in Australia, and has licences to operate in South Wales and Greater Manchester in the UK. The company said it is “working with local authorities across the UK to expand nationwide by end of 2018”.

Ola recently raised $50 million, about Rs 362 crore, from two Chinese investors - Sailing Capital and China Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund, reported the Economic Times.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.