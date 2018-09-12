Navjot Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army chief demoralised Indians, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu could have avoided hugging Pakistan’s Army chief on his Islamabad visit last month and the gesture had “an impact” on Indian soldiers, PTI reported.

“Sidhu has a lot of admirers...somebody of that stature going there and then hugging the chief of the Army – an Army about which in India we have very clear feelings – it certainly has an impact on soldiers,” Sitharaman said. “It demoralises the people. I wish Sidhu would have avoided it.”

The minister clarified she was speaking only about the hug, and not the Congress leader’s visit itself, according to ANI. She was speaking to the media at the Indian Women’s Press Corps in New Delhi.

It certainly has impact on soldiers&the people in Ministry. Public response has been similar that it demoralises. If it demoralises people I wished Sidhu would have avoided. I'm not talking about going, but that single gesture of hugging the Chief of Pakistan Army: Defence Min pic.twitter.com/nbRslzGYWJ — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

Sidhu had visited Islamabad in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both Sidhu and Khan are former cricketers. His visit was criticised by opposition parties in Punjab after he was seen hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

After he returned, Sidhu claimed he had received a message from Imran Khan expressing his desire for peace between the two countries. He justified the hug, claiming Bajwa had assured him that the Sikh pilgrims from India would soon get access to a gurudwara in Kartarpur. Earlier on Tuesday, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed Sidhu had misled people on the assurance.

Rafale deal

In her press conference, Sitharaman again defended the Rafale deal with France, and said questions against the deal should be directed to the United Progressive Alliance instead as the pact remained stalled when it was in power. She said India’s negotiations with Russia to buy the S-400 long-range, surface-to-air missile system have reached almost the final stage.

Deal didn't happen during UPA. What also didn't happen during UPA was that b/w HAL&Dassault they couldn't agree on production terms. So HAL&Rafale couldn't go together. Doesn't that very clearly say who didn't go together with HAL, under which govt did that happen?: Defence Min pic.twitter.com/s2fZx9R39e — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018