Two people outside a mosque in north-west London’s Brent were injured on Wednesday after being hit by a car, Reuters reported.

“The driver failed to stop at the scene. Inquiries are underway to trace them,” London’s Metropolitan police said. “Officers are currently retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision.”

The Metropolitan police, in a statement, said the car’s occupants – three men and a woman – made alleged Islamophobic remarks before colliding with pedestrians on Oxgate Lane around 12.35 am (5.05 am Indian time) on Wednesday .

“This incident is not being treated as terror related but the hate crime aspect of the collision is being looked at by detectives as an aggravating factor,” the police added.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Schonhage said inquiries were under way to trace the car and those involved.