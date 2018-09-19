A newly-married couple was attacked by an armed assailant on a bike in Hyderabad on Wednesday, reported The News Minute. The woman, critically injured in the attack, has been admitted to a hospital. This comes days after a Dalit man was killed in front of his wife in Nalgonda.

Madhavi, 20, who is from an upper caste family, married Sandeep, 21, a week ago. Both of them are college students. On Wednesday, they were on a stationary two-wheeler at a red light on Erragada main road. A bike-borne man with his face covered by a helmet attacked them with a sickle.

Bystanders alerted the police and took the injured couple to a hospital, reported The Times of India. The Telangana police registered a case of attempted murder against an unknown person and have started an investigation. They suspect Madhavi’s father, Manohar Chari, of involvement. Chari, a goldsmith by profession, is missing.

A friend of Sandeep’s told The News Minute that the couple had gotten married a week ago in a temple. Both families had also been called to the SR Nagar police station for counselling after the marriage, but Chari had not objected then.

Last week, Perumalla Pranay was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife Amrutha, who belongs to an upper-caste family, while they were leaving a hospital in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The couple had eloped and got married in January as Amrutha’s family was against the relationship. A day after the murder, Amrutha blamed her father for the killing.

Six persons, including Pranay’s father-in-law Maruthi Rao, have been arrested so far.