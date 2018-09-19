Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday reiterated that Hindutva means inclusivity and accepting Muslims was a part of it. “Hindutva, Hinduness, Hinduism are wrong words,” the organisation’s Twitter handle quoted him as saying. “An ‘-ism’ is a closed concept, while Hindutva is a dynamic process.”

Speaking on the final day of the outfit’s conclave in New Delhi, Bhagwat claimed that the hatred against Hindutva existed only in India and not across the world. “Hindutva is getting a great reception across the world,” he said. “It’s in India that a hue and cry is made over it.”

Bhagwat also said that the guilty must be punished in incidents of alleged lynching over cow protection. “There should be no mob violence,” he said. “Taking law into your hands is a crime.”

The RSS chief said there should be no opposition to any language, including English, and it should not be removed. “But it should be kept in place, the hype around the language shouldn’t be there,” he said.

Last week, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had referred to English as an illness left behind by the British, saying it was not possible to progress in India without knowing Hindi.

There was no enmity against English, said Bhagwat, adding, “We need speakers proficient in the language.”

Bhagwat also extolled the virtues of both modern education and traditional knowledge. “We must learn values of life from our ancient system of knowledge,” he said.

Bhagwat on Tuesday claimed that the RSS never asks its volunteers to work for any particular party. On the opening day of the lecture series, he said the RSS does not seek domination and is indifferent to who comes to power.