At least 30 passengers on a Jet Airways flights from Mumbai to Jaipur on Thursday started bleeding from nose and ears after the crew forgot to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure, PTI reported. The flight returned to Mumbai and the passengers are being treated at the airport.

“The 9W 697 Mumbai-Jaipur flight was turned back to Mumbai after take off as during the climb crew forgot to select switch to maintain cabin pressure,” said Deputy Director General of DGCA Lalit Gupta, according to the Hindustan Times. “This resulted in the oxygen masks dropping. Thirty out of 166 passengers experienced nose and ear bleeding, some also complained of headache.”

The flight’s crew members have been taken off duty and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated an investigation. “The flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation,” an unidentified Jet Airways spokesperson told ANI.

"Airplane lost pressure immediately after taking off...scores of passengers including me bleeding from nose....no staff to help...no announcement on board to wear the oxygen mask.passengers safety completely ignored : @satishnairk @jetairways" pic.twitter.com/WXklVaDhIq — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) September 20, 2018