The Patna Police on Wednesday arrested the principal and another employee of a private school for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, filming it and blackmailing her with the video, The Indian Express reported.

The incident came to light after the girl’s parents took her to a doctor since she was frequently vomiting and complaining about pain. The doctor found that she was three weeks pregnant. The parents then filed a police complaint. The women’s police station in Patna is investigating the case.

“We arrested a private school teacher and school clerk as soon as the girl’s parents brought the matter to us,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told The Indian Express.

However, Phulwari Sharif Station House Officer Mohammad Qaiser Alam told The Times of India that a teacher named Abhishek Kumar had been arrested along with principal Arvind Kumar alias Raj Singhania. They have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “The victim has said in her complaint that she was first raped by the principal around a month ago,” Alam said.

The principal allegedly raped the girl in a room next to his office, where he took her on the pretext of checking her handwriting. While some reports claimed the second accused filmed the act and blackmailed her, a few claimed he had also sexually abused the child.

Officials have sealed the school for now.