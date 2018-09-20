A suspected militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday. The Army, the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force were carrying out a cordon and search operation at Shukbaba, but it later turned into an encounter, tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The identity of the suspected militant is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

# Bandipore update;

One terrorist killed so far. Identity is yet to be ascertained. Search continues.Information is preliminary in nature.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 20, 2018

As the security forces intensified their search operations, the suspected militants retaliated and opened fire, reported Greater Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.