Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militant killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora
The identity of the suspected militant is yet to be verified, said the police.
A suspected militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday. The Army, the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force were carrying out a cordon and search operation at Shukbaba, but it later turned into an encounter, tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
As the security forces intensified their search operations, the suspected militants retaliated and opened fire, reported Greater Kashmir.
Further details are awaited.