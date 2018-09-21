The Centre on Thursday launched the National Registry of Sexual Offenders, an online portal that stores the profile and personal details of convicted offenders and those accused of stalking, rape and offences related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The government said the database will not compromise the privacy of individuals. The data will not be available to the public but only to law enforcement agencies tracking and investigating cases of sexual offences.

It will be maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau. “At present the database contains 4.4 lakh entries,” read a statement by the government, according to the Hindustan Times. “The state police have been requested to regularly update the database from 2005 onwards.”

The offenders will be classified on the basis of criminal history. Data for those who fall under the ‘low danger’ category will be retained for 15 years while the same for those under ‘moderate danger’ and ‘habitual offenders or violent criminals’ will be maintained for 25 years and lifetime, respectively.

The decision to set up the database was taken in April after nationwide outrage over cases of sexual assault on minors, including the alleged rape, and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. India is the ninth country to maintain such a thorough database, according to Times Now.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh launched another portal, the Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children, that will allow to people to report complaints related to child pornography, child sexual abuse material, or other sexually explicit material involving rapes anonymously. Complainants can upload the objectionable content on cybercrime.gov.in. The complaints will be handled by the respective state police authorities.

Singh said the two portals will provide security to women and children.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said state police chiefs need to keep an eye on all shelter homes of women and children in their jurisdictions.

“Twenty to thirty per cent of sexual assaults take place in shelter homes,” she said, according to the Hindustan Times. “In Muzaffarpur in Bihar, the head of a shelter home allegedly sexually assaulted several children, but he was not arrested immediately. There was a tunnel from the shelter home to his residence. That means the crimes must have taken place in his residence. I appeal to all DGPs to keep a close eye on all shelter homes.”