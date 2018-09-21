The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the Chinese military for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia, reported CNN.

“Today’s actions are not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of any country,” the US Department of State said in a statement. “But rather to impose costs on Russia in response to its interference in the United States election process, its unacceptable behaviour in eastern Ukraine, and other malign activities.”

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday authorising the sanctions to be implemented.

The sanctions relate to China’s recent purchase of 10 Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 missiles, according to BBC. Beijing has not joined in the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the US and its allies since 2014.

The State Department said it would immediately impose sanctions on China’s Equipment Development Department, a branch of the Chinese military responsible for weapons and equipment, and its director, Li Shangfu, for engaging in “significant transactions” with Rosoboronexport, Russia’s main arms exporter, Reuters reported.

The sanctions will block the Chinese agency and Li from applying for export licenses and participating in the US financial system. It also adds them to the Treasury Department’s list of specially designated individuals with whom Americans are barred from doing business.

The US has also blacklisted an additional 33 people and entities associated with Russian military and intelligence under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

A Russian MP said the US sanctions will have no impact on the sales of its fighter jets and missiles. “I am sure that these contracts will be executed in line with the schedule,” said Franz Klintsevich, according to BBC.