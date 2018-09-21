The rupee strengthened against the United States dollar on Friday, opening 53 points higher at 71.86. At 9.57 am, the home currency was trading at 71.96 to a dollar.

The gain comes after Asian currencies soared as the US-China trade war concerns eased, reported Mint.

Asian currencies too were trading higher. The South Korean won was up 0.33%, Hong Kong dollar 0.24%, Malaysian ringgit 0.19%, Taiwan dollar 0.16%, Philippines peso 0.12%, Indonesian rupiah 0.07%. However, the Japanese yen was down 0.19%.

The BSE Sensex gained over 300 points in opening trade on Friday. Diminishing trade war concerns between US and China, value-buying in select bluechip stocks, sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and a strengthening of rupee helped the market soar.

At 10.15 am, the Sensex was trading 307 points higher at 37,428.80. The Nifty 50 also traded 91 points up at 11,325.65.

The major gainers on Sensex were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Asian Paints. Yes Bank was the top loser with its share prices going down by 34% after the Reserve Bank of India asked its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor to step down, reported Mint. Stocks of Infosys, HUL and TCS also dropped.

The rupee has been the worst-performing Asian currency this year. Its depreciation continued despite the government’s decision last week to relax norms for overseas borrowing and impose restrictions on non-essential imports.

On Tuesday, it settled at a fresh lifetime low of 72.97 against the dollar. The home currency has been on an upward trend since Wednesday when it gained 61 paise to close at 72.37.