At least five people, including an eight-year-old, were shot at in the US state of New York on Thursday, local media outlet Syracuse.com reported. Some other reports have said there may be as many as seven victims. The police expect the victims will survive.

The shooting occurred at Midland Avenue in Syracuse city around 9 pm on Thursday (6.30 am Friday Indian time).

According to witnesses, a family had gathered to mourn the death of a relative when the shooting occurred. Witnesses have said they saw two or three shooters. They were also quoted as saying that they heard 10 to 15 shots. Officials suspect it was a “drive-by shooting”.

The police, however, have not yet released any official information on the number of injured or the shooters.