Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Somendra Nath Mitra president of the party’s West Bengal unit replacing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, according to a statement. Chowdhury, who is against an electoral alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress, has been appointed chairman of the campaign committee.

Pradip Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed chairman of the coordination committee while Sankar Malakar, Nepal Mahato, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury and Deepa Dasmunsi have been appointed as working presidents.

The party appointed Abhijeet Mukherjee the chairman of the manifesto committee, and Amitabha Chakraborty the chairperson outreach and communication. Subhankar Sarkar was named the conveners of the coordination committee, while Santosh Pathak was made the convenor of the manifesto committee.