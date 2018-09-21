The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Friday accused Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of sedition, and said he had urged people to “rise in revolt” against the saffron party for allegedly attempting to destabilise the coalition government of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, PTI reported.

The BJP, which described Kumaraswamy as a disgrace, lodged a complaint with Director General of Police Neelamani N Raju. It had earlier requested the police to take suo motu cognisance of the comments and register a case.

On Thursday, the chief minister had asked the BJP to practise restraint in its speeches about his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He had said he would be forced to ask people to revolt if the BJP continues to disturb the coalition government.

Kumaraswamy is probably the only politician in history of this nation who openly asked his supporters to go on riots in the state of Karnataka. Such politicians are a disgrace to this state & threat to national security. @CPBlr should register suo Moto case on Kumaraswamy & act. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) September 20, 2018

On Friday, BJP workers held a protest near the Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru and raised slogans against Deve Gowda and his sons, including Kumaraswamy.

The BJP parliamentarian from the Udupi Chikkamagaluru constituency, Shobha Karandlaje, said the person responsible for protecting the Constitution and citizens was provoking people. “Kumaraswamy, who holds a constitutional post, has given a call for people to rise in revolt,” she added.

The legislator alleged that Opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa’s house was attacked on Thursday, reported News18. “Yesterday, some goons in the garb of political party workers had attacked Yeddyurappa’s house,” she said. “Our MLAs saved him. It is shocking.”

Protest against @hd_kumaraswamy ‘s provocative statement to create chaos&anarchy in the state

Such dangerous & most reprehensible statement from an elected CM is not only undemocratic but also a clear violation of constitutional norms

This govt has no right to continue in office pic.twitter.com/0CK2fWsPNk — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 21, 2018

Meanwhile, senior state Congress leaders and the Janata Dal (Secular) met at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence on Friday to discuss the recent developments, reported The News Minute. Those in attendance included Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar, state Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao. Siddaramaiah reportedly asked his successor to to think about what he is going to say and maintain the dignity of the chief minister’s office.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, pointing out the BJP’s unconstitutional behaviour, reported the Hindustan Times. “State BJP president and opposition leader in the assembly, BS Yeddyurappa, has stated the coalition government will topple on many occasions in public meetings and to the media,” the letter read.

The BJP was also accused of using money to lure away at least 10 legislators of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). “You will have to prevent instances of MLAs offering their resignations tendered either under duress, political influence or even because of monetary inducements,” the party requested the speaker.