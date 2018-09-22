Six people were arrested in connection with the rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities at a shelter home in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, reports said on Friday. A security guard allegedly raped the 24-year-old repeatedly for months before she was forced to undergo an abortion. The foetus was allegedly burnt to destroy the evidence.

Three others have also been booked in the case, The Times of India reported. Those arrested include the shelter owner Dr BK Sharma and his wife Bhavna. Three people are missing, including the security guard who allegedly raped the woman.

Officer in charge of Bilauva police station Amit Bhadauria told The Times of India that the medical examination has confirmed the woman was raped. “Inspection team were informed about the rape and termination of pregnancy and they intimated us for further action.” He added that the main suspect is the missing security guard.

The sections the accused have been charged under include 376 (rape), 312 (causing miscarriage), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent), and 120 (criminal conspiracy).

This follows the arrest of the director of a Bhopal home for hearing and speech-impaired children for raping several inmates. There have been several reports of rapes at shelter homes in recent months, following which the Supreme Court rebuked the Centre. The government was to conduct an audit of shelter homes by and submit a report September 15.