Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Anil Ambani had jointly carried out a “surgical strike” on defence forces through the Rafale deal with France. “Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers,” Gandhi said on Twitter. “Shame on you. You betrayed India’s soul.”

The tweet came after former French President François Hollande claimed that he “did not have a say” in choosing Anil Ambani’s defence company for the Rafale deal. Soon after a media report published Hollande’s claim on Friday, Gandhi had accused Modi of betraying the country by “personally negotiating and changing the deal behind closed doors”.

Hollande told a French media organisation that the Indian government had proposed Reliance Defence’s name for the pact, which was agreed upon when he was president.

The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a One Hundred & Thirty Thousand Crore, SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India's soul. #Rafale — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 22, 2018

The Indian government has claimed all along that it did not have anything to do with the choice of Ambani’s company. The Opposition has however claimed that an earlier deal which envisioned Dassault working with Indian state manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was scrapped to “benefit Modi’s industrialist friend”.

Soon after reports of the interview with Hollande were published, the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of Defence posted a tweet saying the Mediapart article is “being verified” and reiterated that neither India nor France had any say in the commercial decision.

The deal between India and France was signed in September 2016, under which New Delhi would procure 36 Rafale aircraft worth Rs 59,000 crore from Paris. Later that year, Reliance Defence joined the offset programme of the Rafale deal through Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd, in which it holds a 51% stake. Dassault Aviation, which manufactured the jets, owns 49%. Reliance and Dassault announced a joint venture in India in October 2016.