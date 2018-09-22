Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said all allegations made about the Rafale deal between India and France were baseless, reported ANI. “There is no point raising controversies about the deal,” he said. “The defence ministry has released a statement that it is verifying the statement of former French President [Francois Hollande].”

Singh is the first Union minister to comment on Hollande’s statement.

There is no point in raising controversies about Rafale deal. Defence Ministry has released a statement on the statement of Former French President (François Hollande), that they are verifying it. All the allegations are baseless: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on #RafaleDeal pic.twitter.com/JE9K4QU2q9 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

Hollande’s office on Saturday stood by his claim that his government did not have a say in choosing Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence for the Rafale deal, NDTV reported. Hollande’s comment came hours after the French government and defence firm Dassault Aviation, which manufactures the jets, contradicted his claim.

On Friday, a French media outlet quoted Hollande as saying that his government “did not have a say” in choosing Ambani’s company for the Rafale deal. Hollande claimed the Indian government had proposed Reliance Defence’s name for the pact, which was agreed upon when he was president.

The deal between India and France was signed in September 2016, under which New Delhi agreed to purchase 36 Rafale aircraft worth Rs 59,000 crore. Later that year, Reliance Defence joined the offset programme of the deal through Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd, in which it holds a 51% stake. Dassault Aviation owns 49%. Reliance and Dassault announced a joint venture in India in October 2016.

Soon after reports of the interview with Hollande were published, the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of Defence posted a tweet saying the Mediapart article is “being verified” and reiterated that neither India nor France had any say in the commercial decision.