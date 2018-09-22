Manvendra Singh, son of veteran leader Jaswant Singh, on Saturday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported NDTV. He made the announcement at a “Swabhiman” rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

“Kamal ki phool hamari bhool thi [choosing the lotus flower was my mistake],” he said, adding: “There have been many rallies on gaurav [pride] and sankalp [determination] but today’s rally is the biggest...it is the swabhiman [self-respect] rally.”

Manvendra Singh, who represents Sheo in the Assembly, has been on the campaign trail since he announced a rally for the “fight for self-respect” of voters, reported News18. Rajasthan is set to hold elections later this year.

The family's relations with Raje worsened after BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh was denied the party ticket from Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. https://t.co/Lxc5ySBzLo — News18 Politics (@News18Politics) September 22, 2018

The family’s relations with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje worsened after the BJP did not give Jaswant Singh a party ticket from Barmer-Jaisalmer in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Manvendra Singh was suspended from the BJP’s primary membership after he campaigned for his father instead of the party’s candidate.