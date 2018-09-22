A police inspector in Andhra Pradesh has allegedly threatened to chop off the tongues of elected representatives if their speech and manner hurt the morale of personnel from law-enforcement agencies, PTI reported on Saturday.

“We have so far observed restraint,” a police inspector named Madhav reportedly said at a press conference on Friday. “Henceforth, if anybody talks against the police beyond the limits, we will not tolerate. We will cut their tongues.”

His alleged comments came after Telugu Desam Party parliamentarian JC Diwakar Reddy said police officials had behaved like eunuchs during a clash in a village near Tadipatri in Anantapuramu district earlier this week, and had been unable to control the situation.

Reddy filed a complaint against Madhav for allegedly threatening him and for publicly challenging his authority. However, a First Information Report has not been filed so far. “It is a non-cognisable offence under Section 506 [criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code,” said Tadipatri Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijaya Kumar. “We have referred the complaint to the district superintendent and are also seeking a legal opinion.”

Responding to Madhav’s comments, Reddy asked the inspector to mention where he should come to have his tongue cut off. “Remove your khaki uniform and I, too, will come in plain clothes,” the parliamentarian added.

Last year, eight airlines imposed a ban on Reddy following his unruly behaviour with IndiGo airline staff. The parliamentarian created a ruckus at the Vishakhapatnam airport after IndiGo refused to let him board a flight to Hyderabad as he had reached the check-in counter only 28 minutes before the flight. The check-in counters close 45 minutes prior to take-off.