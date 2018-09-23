Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Sunday called Bangladeshi migrants “termites”, who will soon be removed from the electoral rolls in India.

Shah, addressing a public rally at Gangapur in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, credited the Narendra Modi-led government with preparing a National Register of Citizens. “It will now pick out each and every infiltrator,” he added, according to PTI.

Rajasthan is set to go to polls later this year. Shah claimed that the Opposition will not be able to defeat the ruling BJP in Rajasthan. He alleged that Rajasthan had been a “sick state” before Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje brought progress to it.

The BJP national president said that the Congress has neither a leader nor a policy for the country. Shah asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to tell the people what his own family has done for India for four generations, before questioning the BJP.

At another rally in New Delhi, Shah said the BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019, repeating its performance from 2014, PTI reported. “After forming government in 2019, the BJP will undertake a nationwide identification of illegal infiltrators living in the country,” he said.

The BJP president claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gandhi complain when action is taken against undocumented migrants. “They care for illegal infiltrators because of vote bank politics,” he alleged. Shah asked Kejriwal and Gandhi to make their stance on immigrants clear.